KQ2 Forecast: Much cooler with mostly cloudy skies today

After climbing into the mid 60s on Wednesday, temperatures will be much cooler by this afternoon after a cold front moves through this morning. Temperatures will fall from the 50s and 60s into the 40s by later this morning. Rain showers will come to an end by sunrise for the area.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 3:52 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

After climbing into the mid 60s on Wednesday, temperatures will be much cooler by this afternoon after a cold front moves through this morning. Temperatures will fall from the 50s and 60s into the 40s by later this morning. Rain showers will come to an end by sunrise for the area. This afternoon, expect a mostly cloudy sky with winds from the northwest at 10-20 mph and temperatures in the 40s.

A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance at seeing some rain or snow on Friday. It does appear most of this will miss us to the south and we are not expecting any accumulation. Highs Friday are in the 40s. Some nicer weather expected for the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Going into next week, Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. A stronger system is then forecast to impact our area on Tuesday. This system will need to be watched as it could bring impacts to any travel plans for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
