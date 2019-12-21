Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Much warmer temperatures just around the corner

Today was the first day of winter but moving through this week we will only be getting warmer. Highs will be in the 50s through Christmas day and will continue to climb through the end of the week. Temperatures won't start to cool down until next weekend. A front is expected to push through, cool us off and bring some cooler air our way.

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

Skies will remain clear tonight allowing us to cool off to lows in the lower 30s. Patchy fog will begin to develop overnight and persist into the morning.

Once the fog clears, Sunday is setting up to be a beautiful day with clear skies and highs in the upper 50s. Some of us may even see a high in the low 60s.

