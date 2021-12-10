Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Near normal temperatures this weekend

A cold front moving through afternoon/early evening will bring a slight chance for rain, although most of the area should stay dry. The cold front will also increase wind speeds significantly with gusts up to 35 mph and overnight lows around 30°. Cooler temperatures on Saturday with highs in the mid-40s with strong winds continuing. Above-average temperatures return on Sunday and will continue into the workweek.

Posted: Dec 10, 2021 3:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 63°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
