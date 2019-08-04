KQ2 Forecast: Nice August weather on the way Sunday

A very seasonable day is expected today as we wrap up the first weekend of August. Temperatures this time of year should get into the upper 80s and that's exactly where we will get to today. Expect a very nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. The only downside to the weather today will be the high humidity so make sure you are drinking water if outside.

Monday will see a warmer day with temperatures getting to near 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Overnight Monday into Tuesday, thunderstorms are possible as a disturbance works its way into the area.

Scattered storm chances continue on Tuesday and then daily rainfall chances are in the forecast for the rest of the week. Not expecting each day to be a washout but there is the chance for at least some rain each day. Temperatures all week will be in the 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android