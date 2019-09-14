KQ2 Forecast: Nice day with warmer temperatures Saturday

After a short break from the heat on Friday, temperatures will once again climb into the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon. Throughout the day, expect a few clouds from time to time but for the most part it should be a mostly sunny day.
The next chance for rain and storms will be late tonight and into early Sunday morning. Expecting overall coverage to be limited but there could be a few scattered showers and storms in the area that move out before sunrise. Sunday should be a dry day with partly cloudy skies but it will be warmer. Highs could touch the lower 90s in spots.
A hot and dry stretch of weather is expected to start next week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s Monday through Wednesday. It won't be until the end of next week where rain chances return to the forecast and some cooler temperatures.
