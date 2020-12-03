KQ2 Forecast: Nice end to the week forecast

Clear
A storm system continues to move away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday and Friday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Thursday night and Friday and it will be a little warmer with the daytime high only getting into the upper 40s. Current models indicate a warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 50's.

Posted: Dec 3, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 39°
