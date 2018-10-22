Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Nice start to the week

A great start to the work week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A weak cold front will move through the area tonight but do not expect any rain with this and barely any clouds.

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 2:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Tuesday will be another dry day with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s as our winds switch up from the northeast. Highs will then cool down to be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

By Thursday into Friday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing at least a chance of rain. It's looking to be a quiet weekend overall with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

