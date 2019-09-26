KQ2 Forecast: Nice weather Thursday, storms likely late Friday

The weather is forecast to stay nice on Thursday with more sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 70s. Unfortunately, the nice weather does not last very long as more rain and storm chances are in the forecast by Friday and through the weekend.

On Friday, a cold is front is forecast to move through and bring increasing storm chances during the afternoon and Friday night. Right now, there is the chance a few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail being the primary concern. We could also see some very heavy rainfall so this is something we will be keeping a close eye on throughout the next 24 hours.

Rain is possible through the weekend with temperatures in the lower 70s Saturday and lower 80s Sunday. Active weather continues into next week with more rain and storm chances and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

