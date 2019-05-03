KQ2 Forecast: Nice weather for Apple Blossom festivities

Cloudy skies look to remain through the rest of the evening but we should not see anymore rain fall from the sky. If you are heading downtown for Apple Blossom festivities, may need the light jacket with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 40s. Some fog could develop towards morning so if you have any early morning travel plans, you may want to allow just a few minutes extra time.

Into the weekend, the sunshine will make a full return on Saturday but a stray thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will also warm back into the lower 70s, so get outside and enjoy the nice Spring weather while you can.

Clouds will start increasing again on Sunday, but we'll stay dry. More rain and storm chances do return on Monday and will last through midweek. Highs will be into the middle 70s before we once again cool down to the middle 60s by Wednesday.

