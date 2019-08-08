KQ2 Forecast: Nice weather heading into the weekend

Rain chances did not really ever pan out on Thursday and we were left with a pretty nice day across the area with plenty of sunshine. For the overnight, expect a few clouds and maybe some patchy fog. Lows tonight are going to be in the 60s.

On Friday, we should see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon hours. On Saturday, another dry day but with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures and humidity will be higher too with highs topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Saturday night through Monday night feature our next rain chances in the forecast. Temperatures Sunday are going to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s for Monday. Low-end rain chances are in the forecast next week but each day will be mostly dry. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

