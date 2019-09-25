Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Nice weather makes brief return before an active end to the week

A few morning thunderstorms are moving across the area but these should be out of the area by sunrise. Throughout the day, clouds will decrease and we should see sunshine during the afternoon. As for temperatures, they will be climbing from the 60s and 70s in the morning to upper 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 4:16 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The weather is forecast to stay nice on Thursday as well with more sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 70s. Unfortunately, the nice weather does not last very long as more rain and storm chances are in the forecast by Friday and through the weekend.

A series of disturbances will bring rain chances Friday and through the start of next week. With those rain chances, we will see varying temperatures too. On Friday highs are going to be in the 80s but on Saturday, we might not get out of the 60s after a cold front moves through. And then we'll be back into the 80s for Sunday and into next week.

