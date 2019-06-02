KQ2 Forecast: Nice weather to end the weekend

Today might have some of the nicest weather that we will see all year. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Get outdoors and enjoy the day. We earned this nice weather!

The nice weather is short-lived as rain and storm chances return to the forecast on Monday. A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and become more widespread overnight. Highs on Monday are in the upper 70s.

Heading into Tuesday, more storm chances are in the forecast. The Storm Prediction Center does have a slight risk for severe weather in place so this is a forecast that we will be keeping a very close eye on. Highs Tuesday are in the lower 80s.

The unsettled weather sticks around for the remainder of the extended forecast. Temperatures will remain seasonable in the 70s and 80s but every day from Wednesday to Saturday has a least a chance at seeing rain. While not every day will be a washout, any rain in the area is not needed.

