KQ2 Forecast: Not as cold with a few precip. chances

After a day in the upper 30s, more "mild" air is expected for Sunday. Tonight, there could be a passing light rain or snow shower but not expecting anything too significant. By morning, partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper single digits and teens.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 6:25 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

For Sunday, much of the same weather. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. A weak disturbance could bring some light snow to the area late Sunday night and into Monday.

The main story for next week will be the very cold air that is set to move in Tuesday. It appears that temperatures will fall below zero a few nights and highs will likely be in the upper single digits and lower teens both Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind chill values will also be a large concern and could drop to -15 degrees or lower. We will continue to keep an eye on the forecast.

