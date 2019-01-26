After a day in the upper 30s, more "mild" air is expected for Sunday. Tonight, there could be a passing light rain or snow shower but not expecting anything too significant. By morning, partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper single digits and teens.
For Sunday, much of the same weather. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. A weak disturbance could bring some light snow to the area late Sunday night and into Monday.
The main story for next week will be the very cold air that is set to move in Tuesday. It appears that temperatures will fall below zero a few nights and highs will likely be in the upper single digits and lower teens both Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind chill values will also be a large concern and could drop to -15 degrees or lower. We will continue to keep an eye on the forecast.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Not as cold with a few precip. chances
- KQ2 Forecast: Tracking some snow chances & cold temperatures this workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Continued rain chances this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered rain chances for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances increase on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Clouds return, then rain chances
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold & windy Friday ahead