KQ2 Forecast: Once more nice fall day for Sunday

After a beautiful fall day with lots of sunshine and seasonable late October temperatures on Saturday, a cold front will be pushing through Sunday night that will knock temperatures back down into the 40s for Monday. We'll have sunshine once again during the day Sunday with highs into the middle 50s before clouds increase heading into the evening hours ahead of the front. Get outside and enjoy the day if you can because big changes are moving in for the upcoming week.

We are watching the possibility of a chance for a rain then a rain/snow mix Monday afternoon into Monday night as a strong storm system is set to push through which will bring in another cold front & another shot of cold air with highs in the lower to middle 40s for Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 20s by Tuesday morning so this could likely be our first hard freeze of the season. Tuesday will be mostly sunny before another storm system moves in, bringing us another round of a rain/snow mix late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 30s. So far snow accumulations are looking to be very light.

The system will finally move out Thursday, but we'll still have a rain/snow mix chance for your Halloween. It will be a bone chilling holiday as well with highs into the lower 40s. You will need to make sure you have a good jacket if you are heading out to Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night as temperatures will be falling into the 30s with partly cloudy skies. Friday and into next weekend is looking pretty nice but chilly with sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 40s. Stay tuned!

