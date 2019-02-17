KQ2 Forecast: One dry day before snow chances return Tuesday

Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with low temperatures falling into the teens. To begin the work week, we will see a quiet day on Monday. Not expecting any rain or snow but skies will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s.
Active weather once again returns on Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. This will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. It is a little early to discuss specifics but several inches of accumulating snow is possible with ice also being a concern. We will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.
Beyond Tuesday, the weather does quiet down but we do not see any above average temperatures. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 20s, 30s, and possibly lower 40s. The next chance for precipitation will be next weekend.
