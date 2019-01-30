KQ2 Forecast: One more cold night, then a warm-up

**Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Andrew, DeKalb, Caldwell, Gentry, Worth, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties (MO) from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday. Wind chills as low as -20 are expected.

No doubt about it, Wednesday was an extremely cold day but the good news is that we will begin to warm up Thursday and then very warm temperatures for the weekend. For tonight, some very cold air still. The snow showers will move out by evening and we should see a mostly cloudy night. Low temperatures will be from -5 to 5 degrees with feels like temperatures as low as -15 degrees.

For the rest of the work week, we see warming temperatures. For Thursday, a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 20s. For Friday, sunshine will return with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A forecast we deserve after dealing with brutally cold air is on the way for this weekend. Highs will be in the lower 50s Saturday and in the upper 50s Sunday. A few spots could hit 60 degrees on Sunday! Rain does creep back into the forecast for both days. Into next week, we are tracking the chance for some more cold air and possibly some wintry precipitation. Highs by next Wedensday will be back in the lower 20s.

