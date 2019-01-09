KQ2 Forecast: One more nice day before wintry weather returns

After a much cooler day on Wednesday, temperatures do warm slightly for one more day before precipitation chances return Friday. As for tonight, expect a few clouds but skies should be partly cloudy. Lows will be colder in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Thursday looks like another nice day with partly cloudy skies, more clouds during the afternoon hours. Highs will be above average once again in the lower 40s.

We have been keeping an eye on a system that could bring some rain and snow to the area. Computer models continue to show a rain to snow scenario Friday afternoon and into Saturday. Right now, it appears that accumulations will be light but we are still 48 hours from the event. For those traveling to Kansas City for the Chiefs game on Saturday, you will definitely want to keep an eye on the forecast and prepare for at the least the chance of some wintry weather.

After that system departs, dry weather returns. Will see a mostly cloudy day on Sunday with highs in the 30s. To begin next week, warmer air returns with dry conditions. Highs will be back in the 40s Monday and Tuesday.

