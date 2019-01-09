After a much cooler day on Wednesday, temperatures do warm slightly for one more day before precipitation chances return Friday. As for tonight, expect a few clouds but skies should be partly cloudy. Lows will be colder in the upper teens and lower 20s.
Thursday looks like another nice day with partly cloudy skies, more clouds during the afternoon hours. Highs will be above average once again in the lower 40s.
We have been keeping an eye on a system that could bring some rain and snow to the area. Computer models continue to show a rain to snow scenario Friday afternoon and into Saturday. Right now, it appears that accumulations will be light but we are still 48 hours from the event. For those traveling to Kansas City for the Chiefs game on Saturday, you will definitely want to keep an eye on the forecast and prepare for at the least the chance of some wintry weather.
After that system departs, dry weather returns. Will see a mostly cloudy day on Sunday with highs in the 30s. To begin next week, warmer air returns with dry conditions. Highs will be back in the 40s Monday and Tuesday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: One more nice day before wintry weather returns
- KQ2 Forecast: Wintry weather returns Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Wintry weather possible Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Wintry weather possible Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Chilly temperatures and wintry weather making a return
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice weather this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Wintry precipitation possible Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice Thanksgiving forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice start to Fall
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice start to the week