After a few spotty showers overnight, Saturday is beginning with some sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Throughout the day, there will be a few clouds from time-to-time and maybe a stray shower but overall it will be a nice day. Temperatures will max out in the in mid 80s.
Heading into Sunday temperatures continue to rise and will be back into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. Will see plenty of sunshine with only a few clouds. Certainly will be a nice day to get outside.
Generally quiet conditions are expected to continue throughout the extended forecast. As of right now, the only chance for rain is late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Outside of that, next week will feature plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Overall a nice weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice & warmer Friday and weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny & very nice Friday & weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice weather this weekend
- A Very Nice Weekend Ahead
- A nice weekend forecast
- Nice weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer and nice Thursday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet and nice fall days ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice & warmer holiday week ahead