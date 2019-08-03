KQ2 Forecast: Overall a nice weekend ahead

After a few spotty showers overnight, Saturday is beginning with some sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Throughout the day, there will be a few clouds from time-to-time and maybe a stray shower but overall it will be a nice day. Temperatures will max out in the in mid 80s.

Heading into Sunday temperatures continue to rise and will be back into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. Will see plenty of sunshine with only a few clouds. Certainly will be a nice day to get outside.

Generally quiet conditions are expected to continue throughout the extended forecast. As of right now, the only chance for rain is late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Outside of that, next week will feature plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

