KQ2 Forecast: Overcast skies with a few flurries possible

After yesterday's snow and mist, skies are cloudy to start Sunday. Roads are still slick so take it easy traveling. Today, expect cloudy skies with some mist and isolated snow chances. The best chance for snow will be northeast of St. Joseph towards Bethany. Highs today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

To begin the work week, we will see a quiet day on Monday. Not expecting any rain or snow but skies will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s.

Active weather once again returns on Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. This will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. It is a little early to discuss specifics but accumulating snow is possible with ice also being a concern. We will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.

Beyond Tuesday, the weather does quiet down but we do not see any above average temperatures. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 20s, 30s, and possibly lower 40s. The next chance for precipitation will be next weekend.

