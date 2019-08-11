KQ2 Forecast: Overnight thunderstorms possible, dangerous heat expected Monday

**A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday for Atchison (Kan.), Platte, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, and Livingston counties. Temperatures in the lower 90s and high humidity will put heat index values between 105-110 degrees.

After a quiet second half of the day on Sunday the weather will ramp back-up heading into Monday morning with more thunderstorm chances in the forecast. Monday will also see some dangerous heat with a Heat Advisory going into effect during the afternoon.

An approaching line of thunderstorms from the west will bring increasing clouds and the threat for thunderstorms late Sunday night into Monday morning. This line of storms should be weakening as it moves into the area but it could produce some gusty winds. The entire area is under at least a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather with a slight risk (2 out of 5) near Falls City and Rock Port.

The time line for these storms appears to be well after midnight and towards 4:00 a.m. near Rock Port and then move east. The greatest chance for storms overnight will be to the north of Highway 36. After that round of storms moves through, clouds should break up and there could be some sunshine during the day. During the afternoon, a stray shower or storm is possible.

Dangerous heat index values will also be a big story for Monday. A warm front is expected to move through the area and bring warmer temperatures. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s to the north near the Iowa border to the low 90s near Highway 36. There is some uncertainty with the temperature forecast as cloud cover could keep temperatures in check. This is something we will be keeping a close eye on. With high humidity, heat index values will exceed the century mark in many spots. This will need to be a day you limit your time spent outside and make sure you are staying hydrated.

A cold front will move through late Monday and bring relief from the heat. The weather will be quiet Tuesday through Thursday before more rain chances are in the forecast towards the end of the week and into next weekend. Highs all week will be in the 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android