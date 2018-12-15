KQ2 Forecast: Perfect December weather

Just a beautiful day is on the way for today. Expect nothing but blue skies with highs in the lower 50s. If you are heading to Missouri Western for commencement, expect a perfect weather day!
Heading into Sunday, expect much of the same. Temperatures may be a degree or two cooler but still in the lower 50s with sunny skies. Remember, our average high this time of year is in the upper 30s!
Into next week, the quiet and mild weather pattern sticks around. The only chance for precipitation, and it's not a great chance, is Wednesday. For the most part, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s all week.
