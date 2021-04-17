KQ2 Forecast: Pleasant end to the weekend

We have had rain off and on this Saturday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Scattered showers will continue off and on through the evening and overnight hours but should start to clear up as we head towards the morning.

Temperatures will slowly start to warm Sunday into Monday as sunshine returns and conditions start to dry out. Another cold front is headed our way Monday night and that will bring us a chance for rain and possibly some snow into Tuesday morning as the colder air surges into our area. Temperatures look to stay unseasonably cool through the rest of the next week.

