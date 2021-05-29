KQ2 Forecast: Pleasant start to the weekend before rain chances increase

A cold front moved through the area a few days ago, giving us rather cool temperatures for this time of year. We will see highs staying in the 60s for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Rain chances increase as we head into tomorrow afternoon and evening, lasting through Monday until Tuesday. Temperatures look to stay below average into the beginning of next week with highs in the 60s and 70s for the next few days.

