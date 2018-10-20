KQ2 Forecast: Plenty of sunshine with some wind on Saturday

A sun-filled October weekend is on the way. Saturday will see sunny skies but will be a bit breezy. Winds will be from the NNW at 10-20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
On Sunday, a similar day is expected. Plenty of sunshine with some wind as well. Highs will be in the lower 60s. To start the work week on Monday, the forecast is looking great. Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday will be another dry day with highs in the 60s. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday through Friday but chances right now are fairly low. Highs fall back into the 50s late week.
