KQ2 Forecast: Possible record warmth on Christmas Eve

It was another comfortable day across the area with temperatures warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds have started to build into the area this evening. We will keep mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 40s.

Temperatures will be making a run for the record books on Christmas Eve with highs warming into the low mid 60s. The current record high for Friday is 62 set back in 2019. A few clouds will push into the area tomorrow night bringing the chance for a few sprinkles between midnight and 3 AM. The sprinkles will be isolated and few and far between. Clouds should clear by Christmas morning as a weak cold front moves through. That cold front will only drop temperatures into the mid 50s on Saturday as sunshine returns. Temperatures will continue to cool down into next week.

