KQ2 Forecast: Possible record warmth today

**Dense Fog Advisory through 11 AM**

Temperatures are on the mild side this morning with lows in the mid 40s with patchy dense fog. Temperatures will be making a run for the record books today with highs warming into the low mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. The current record high for today is 62 set back in 2019.

A few more clouds will push into the area tonight bringing the chance for a few sprinkles between midnight and 3 AM. The sprinkles will be isolated and few and far between. Clouds should clear by Christmas morning as a weak cold front moves through. That cold front will only drop temperatures into the mid 50s on Saturday as sunshine returns. Temperatures will continue to cool down into next week. Highs will be in the 30s by the end of the week.

