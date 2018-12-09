KQ2 Forecast: Quiet conditions continue

Very quiet weather conditions are going to continue to end the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs a little warmer than yesterday, getting into the mid 30s.

Not expecting much in the way of any rain or snow chances for the start of the week with partly cloudy skies each day. Monday will be cold with highs in the 30s but we do warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back into the 40s.

Precipitation chances return do return Thursday as a disturbance moves through the area. Too early to talk about specifics but something we will be keeping an eye on as computer models are in disagreement. Friday and Saturday do appear to be dry with highs in the 40s.

