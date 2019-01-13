A few clouds will stick around as we head overnight but I think most should move out by morning. Temperatures will be cold with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s but we will be dry.
To begin the new work week, the weather remains quiet. Monday through Wednesday should see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds from time to time. Temperatures will be in the 30s and lower 40s.
Beyond that, attention turns to another system that could bring more wintry weather to the area on Friday. Still several days out but we will be keeping a close eye on it. Behind that system some very cold air will move in by next weekend. Possibly the coldest air of the season so we will be paying close attention to that.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet weather to begin the work week
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet stretch of weather
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet conditions continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying quiet and warming up
- KQ2 Forecast: Spotty rain chances this week, generally quiet
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet weather pattern for the area
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet weather and temperatures warming up
- KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend begins
- KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend begins
- KQ2 Forecast: A quiet and cooler day for Wednesday