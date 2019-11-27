KQ2 Forecast: Rain and Snow possible on Thanksgiving

A few rain and snow mix chances are possible on Thanksgiving morning, before changing over to all rain with highs in the 40s. Friday into the weekend is looking to be cloudy with rain chances likely. Friday is looking to be the better day for those chances. High temperatures Friday into Saturday will in the 50s.
The rain will be out of here early Saturday morning, allowing for dry but cloudy conditions throughout the weekend. Temperatures though will drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s for highs on Sunday. The sunshine will return early next week with highs remaining in the lower to mid 30s.
