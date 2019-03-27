Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain and T-Storms on Thursday

Rain chances will move back in on Thursday as our next storm system moves through. Temperatures will cool back down from the middle 60s on Thursday into the middle 50s on Friday as a cold front passes through.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 3:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The last time we hit the 70s was on October 29, 2018 when we hit 73 for a high temperature in St. Joseph. For your Wednesday, it's making a return. We'll see a lot of sunshine into your Wednesday. Temperatures will be warming up into the lower 70s so it will be a beautiful spring day to be outside. It will be a bit windy at times with south winds picking up sustained at 10-20 mph, gusts up to 35.

For the weekend, it will be cooler and below average with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.The rain should move out early Saturday making way for some sunshine on Sunday. It will stay dry and sunny heading into early next week with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

