KQ2 Forecast: Rain and T-storms on Tuesday

Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. Temperatures comfortable & less humid in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Tuesday afternoon features the next chance for some isolated thunderstorms. Some storms could be on strong side. Something we'll be watching. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 80s.
After that, the weather will become almost Florida-like with warm & humid temperatures and spotty storm development each afternoon through Thursday. Expect more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Friday and into the weekend.
