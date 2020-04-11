KQ2 Forecast: Rain and colder temperatures

A storm system moved through the region Saturday night bringing cooler temperatures with it. Showers and thunderstorm chances continue Sunday with temperatures increasing to near 60 by noon and then falling to the mid 40s for the rest of the day.
Sunshine and below average temperatures return for the weekday.
