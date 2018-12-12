KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow are possible on Thursday

Sunshine for much of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. Temperatures warmed up into the mid to upper 40's. A few more clouds have moved in by late afternoon and early evening.

We will be watching Thursday for the potential for a rain/snow mix as a cold front pushes through. There is the possibility of some freezing drizzle on Thursday morning with temperatures below freezing in the upper 20s. We could have a few slick spots during the morning commute so keep that in mind. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Rain/snow chances are possible as well throughout the day in Kansas City. Not good news for the Chiefs game Thursday night. We'll keep you updated!

It does look like we will end the workweek dry on Friday. Highs are expected to be back up in the lower to middle 40s Thursday through the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Next week looks to remain sunny and near average in the lower to middle 40s.

