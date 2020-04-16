KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow chances return today

** A winter storm warning and winter storm watch is in effect from 9 AM today until 7 AM tomorrow for the northern part of the viewing area**
Cold conditions will continue today as a disturbance makes its way into our area. Today we will see rain showers with some snow mixed in as the temperatures hovers in the 30s to lower 40s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The best chance for accumulating snow will be beginning late this afternoon and evening, continuing into Friday morning for areas north of Highway 36. However areas south of Highways 36 could still see some some light snow.
Temperatures will remain on the cold side as the system moves out of our area Friday morning and eventually giving us clearing skies. Temperatures will then begin to drastically warm up as we move towards the weekend. Sunshine will return and highs will be in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.
