Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow chances return today

Cold conditions will continue today as a disturbance makes its way into our area. Today we will see rain showers with some snow mixed in as the temperatures hovers in the 30s to lower 40s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

** A winter storm warning and winter storm watch is in effect from 9 AM today until 7 AM tomorrow for the northern part of the viewing area**

Cold conditions will continue today as a disturbance makes its way into our area. Today we will see rain showers with some snow mixed in as the temperatures hovers in the 30s to lower 40s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The best chance for accumulating snow will be beginning late this afternoon and evening, continuing into Friday morning for areas north of Highway 36. However areas south of Highways 36 could still see some some light snow.

Temperatures will remain on the cold side as the system moves out of our area Friday morning and eventually giving us clearing skies. Temperatures will then begin to drastically warm up as we move towards the weekend. Sunshine will return and highs will be in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.


MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Another cold start for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Wednesday morning. The sunshine has moved into the area and even with that the temperatures only made it into the low to mid 50's. There is a disturbance that will be moving by on Thursday bringing a chance for rain and snow. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area through the remainder of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories