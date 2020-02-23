Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow headed our way this week

Monday will be a wet and windy one. Rain will persist through the day and wind gusts will be up to 35 mph. So you might want to grab a raincoat instead of the umbrella for Monday. Highs will be in the middle 40s Monday but they will continue to cool into Tuesday. Mixed precipitation and some small snow accumulations are possible through Tuesday morning. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 60s by the weekend.

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 8:05 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

It was a beautiful day in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Temperatures climbed into the lower 60s for Sunday but another cool down is headed our way. Rain showers at the leading edge of a clod front have already arrived in the area and they will continue into the morning Monday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s and winds will pick up to 15 to 20 mph out of the north.

Monday will be a wet and windy one. Rain will persist through the day and wind gusts will be up to 35 mph. So you might want to grab a raincoat instead of the umbrella for Monday. Highs will be in the middle 40s Monday but they will continue to cool into Tuesday. Mixed precipitation and some small snow accumulations are possible through Tuesday morning. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 60s by the weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Monday will be a wet and windy one. Rain will persist through the day and wind gusts will be up to 35 mph. So you might want to grab a raincoat instead of the umbrella for Monday. Highs will be in the middle 40s Monday but they will continue to cool into Tuesday. Mixed precipitation and some small snow accumulations are possible through Tuesday morning. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 60s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories