**Winter Weather Advisory for Atchison (Mo), Holt, and Nodaway counties until 6 a.m. Sunday. Rain will changeover to snow and anywhere between 1-4 inches of snow is possible. Watch for slick spots on the roadways.
Tracking the chance for snow showers overnight. Cold air will wrap in behind an area of low pressure that will move through the area. We will likely see rain change to snow overnight. Accumulations are likely north of St. Joseph but we could see some on grassy surfaces in the St. Joseph area.
By Sunday, we could see rain and some snow mixed in as temperatures will only go up into the upper 30s before it changes to all light snow Sunday night. Snow should be out of here by early Monday.
The story next week will be the very cold temperatures. Highs will be 5-15 degrees below average all week. The forecast is dry Monday through Wednesday but snow chances return to the forecast Thursday through Saturday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow in the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues tonight
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain likely Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves away
- KQ2 Forecast: Season's first snow possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves in on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Isolated snow showers possible
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow showers possible overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns on Thursday