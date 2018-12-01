KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow in the forecast

**Winter Weather Advisory for Atchison (Mo), Holt, and Nodaway counties until 6 a.m. Sunday. Rain will changeover to snow and anywhere between 1-4 inches of snow is possible. Watch for slick spots on the roadways.

Tracking the chance for snow showers overnight. Cold air will wrap in behind an area of low pressure that will move through the area. We will likely see rain change to snow overnight. Accumulations are likely north of St. Joseph but we could see some on grassy surfaces in the St. Joseph area.

By Sunday, we could see rain and some snow mixed in as temperatures will only go up into the upper 30s before it changes to all light snow Sunday night. Snow should be out of here by early Monday.

The story next week will be the very cold temperatures. Highs will be 5-15 degrees below average all week. The forecast is dry Monday through Wednesday but snow chances return to the forecast Thursday through Saturday.

