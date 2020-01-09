Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow mix on Friday

A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 2-4 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 2-4 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.

The rest of the weekend looks a little on the cold side with daytime highs only reaching into the 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 51°
A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 2-4 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories