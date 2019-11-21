Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow possible on Friday

A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance at seeing some rain or snow on Friday. It does appear most of this will miss us to the south and we are not expecting any accumulation. Highs Friday are in the 40s. Some nicer weather expected for the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance at seeing some rain or snow on Friday. It does appear most of this will miss us to the south and we are not expecting any accumulation. Highs Friday are in the 40s. Some nicer weather expected for the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Going into next week, Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. A stronger system is then forecast to impact our area on Tuesday. This system will need to be watched as it could bring impacts to any travel plans for the Thanksgiving holiday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance at seeing some rain or snow on Friday. It does appear most of this will miss us to the south and we are not expecting any accumulation. Highs Friday are in the 40s. Some nicer weather expected for the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories