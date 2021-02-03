KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow possible on Thursday

Skies are expected to cloud up as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Thursday morning. There is a chance for rain and snow as the front moves by but we are not expecting any accumulations.

Temperatures will start to cool down as we end the week with highs only in the 30's.

