KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow possible on Wednesday

We had warm start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and we saw plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. Highs made it into the mid and upper 40s on Tuesday. Precipitation chances will increase Wednesday into Thursday making for a rain/sleet/snow chance. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into next weekend.

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 3:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

