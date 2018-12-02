**Winter Weather Advisory for Atchison (Mo), Holt, and Nodaway counties until 6 p.m. Sunday. An additional inch of snow is possible today leaving snowfall totals between 1-4 inches of snow. Watch for slick spots on the roadways.
Tracking the chance for rain and snow throughout the day. Not expecting an all day event but there could be pockets of drizzle and some light snow on and off today. Not expecting widespread accumulation for the St. Joseph area. Could see up to an inch in far northwest Missouri. Highs today will be in the mid 30s.
Overnight, there is a chance for more light snow. Accumulations will be less than an inch. Lows will be in the 20s. For Monday, we dry out but stay cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
The story next week will be the very cold temperatures. Highs will be 5-15 degrees below average all week. The forecast is dry Monday through Wednesday but snow chances return to the forecast Thursday through Saturday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Season's first snow possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Heat continues today
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow in the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves away
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues tonight
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain likely Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Isolated snow showers possible
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow showers possible overnight