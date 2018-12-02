Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow possible today

Tracking the chance for rain and snow throughout the day. Not expecting an all day event but there could be pockets of drizzle and some light snow on and off today. Not expecting widespread accumulation for the St. Joseph area. Could see up to an inch in far northwest Missouri. Highs today will be in the mid 30s.

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 9:38 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

**Winter Weather Advisory for Atchison (Mo), Holt, and Nodaway counties until 6 p.m. Sunday. An additional inch of snow is possible today leaving snowfall totals between 1-4 inches of snow. Watch for slick spots on the roadways.

Overnight, there is a chance for more light snow. Accumulations will be less than an inch. Lows will be in the 20s. For Monday, we dry out but stay cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The story next week will be the very cold temperatures. Highs will be 5-15 degrees below average all week. The forecast is dry Monday through Wednesday but snow chances return to the forecast Thursday through Saturday.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
