KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow this weekend

More clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will watch moisture to the south of us and it will start to move up to the north and should be in the area by Friday night and Saturday morning.

We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday night ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday. We could even get some thunderstorms Saturday afternoon before we see a switch over to all snow on Saturday night. Our far northwest counties possibly can pick up anywhere from 2-4 inches of snow. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Saturday evening through Sunday morning for Atchison, Holt and Nodaway Counties in northwest Missouri.

We'll see sunny skies on Sunday and Monday. We'll maybe see a few snow flurries on Wednesday of next week as storm system moves through the upper Midwest. Temperatures will be back down to the upper 20s to middle 30s.

