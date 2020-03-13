KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow this weekend

Clear
Mostly clear skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the clear skies around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving us a chance for rain late tonight and tomorrow morning. A mixture of rain and snow is possible as we head into Saturday morning and afternoon. Some accumulation of snow is possible north of St. Joseph and the best chance near the Iowa border.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 7:23 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A mixture of rain and snow is possible as we head into Saturday morning and afternoon. Some accumulation of snow is possible north of St. Joseph and the best chance near the Iowa border.


A cloudy sky to start Sunday with the clouds around we will only see highs in the 40s. Rain looks to be possible almost every day this week and into next weekend. Temperatures stay on the mild side next week with highs in the mid-50s and 60s

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
