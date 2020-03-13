Mostly clear skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the clear skies around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving us a chance for rain late tonight and tomorrow morning. A mixture of rain and snow is possible as we head into Saturday morning and afternoon. Some accumulation of snow is possible north of St. Joseph and the best chance near the Iowa border.
A cloudy sky to start Sunday with the clouds around we will only see highs in the 40s. Rain looks to be possible almost every day this week and into next weekend. Temperatures stay on the mild side next week with highs in the mid-50s and 60s
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow possible this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain snow mix develops today
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain/snow mix continues today
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns for the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves in this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances this weekend