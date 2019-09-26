Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain and storms likely Friday

On Friday, a cold is front is forecast to move through and bring increasing storm chances during the afternoon and Friday night. Right now, there is the chance a few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail being the primary concern.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 3:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

On Friday, a cold is front is forecast to move through and bring increasing storm chances during the afternoon and Friday night. Right now, there is the chance a few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail being the primary concern. We could also see some very heavy rainfall so this is something we will be keeping a close eye on throughout the next 24 hours.

Rain is possible through the weekend with temperatures in the lower 70s Saturday and lower 80s Sunday. Active weather continues into next week with more rain and storm chances and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
On Friday, a cold is front is forecast to move through and bring increasing storm chances during the afternoon and Friday night. Right now, there is the chance a few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail being the primary concern.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events