Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Rain and t-storm chances continue today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue this morning but conditions should start to dry out by the second half of the way. Today temperatures will remain on the cool side topping out in the mid 70s.

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue this morning but conditions should start to dry out by the second half of the way. Today temperatures will remain on the cool side topping out in the mid 70s.

Drier conditions will return for the second half of the week as temperatures slowly start to warm. Sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 80s will continue through the weekend.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Cooler and wetter conditions will move back into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Monday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal for the start of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories