KQ2 Forecast: Rain and t-storm chances continue today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue this morning but conditions should start to dry out by the second half of the way. Today temperatures will remain on the cool side topping out in the mid 70s.

Drier conditions will return for the second half of the week as temperatures slowly start to warm. Sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 80s will continue through the weekend.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android