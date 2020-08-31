Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Rain and t-storm chances return today

Rain and t-storms chances return to the area this morning but will begin to clear out this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will take over this afternoon with temperatures only in the upper 70s.

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 7:17 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Rain and t-storms chances return to the area this morning but will begin to clear out this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will take over this afternoon with temperatures only in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers and t-storms will continue off and on for your Tuesday as temperatures remain in the upper 70s. Drier conditions will return for the second half of the week with temperatures remaining below average.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Cooler and wetter conditions will move back into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas starting Monday. Off and on shower chances are expected through mid-week. Dry and mild temperatures will return for the end of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories