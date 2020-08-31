KQ2 Forecast: Rain and t-storm chances return today

Rain and t-storms chances return to the area this morning but will begin to clear out this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will take over this afternoon with temperatures only in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers and t-storms will continue off and on for your Tuesday as temperatures remain in the upper 70s. Drier conditions will return for the second half of the week with temperatures remaining below average.

