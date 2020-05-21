Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Rain and t-storms on Friday

Cloudy skies were found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Friday and Saturday. We will continue to have a light wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Friday and Saturday.

Posted: May 21, 2020 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Temperatures will warm with highs potentially into the 80s and increasing moisture and instability starting Friday. This will likely mean an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances for the Memorial Day weekend.

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
