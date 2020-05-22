KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorm chances return today

Scattered showers have moved into the area and rain chances will be with us for most of the weekend into next week. Today we will see temperatures in the mid 70s with a chance for rain and thunderstorms later thing morning into the afternoon, and again later this evening.

Conditions will clear out for Saturday as sunshine reappears and temperatures climb into the 80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances return Sunday and continue through Memorial Day into the beginning of next week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android