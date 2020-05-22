KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorm chances return today

Scattered showers have moved into the area and rain chances will be with us for most of the weekend into next week. Today we will see temperatures in the mid 70s with a chance for rain and thunderstorms later thing morning into the afternoon, and again later this evening.
Conditions will clear out for Saturday as sunshine reappears and temperatures climb into the 80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances return Sunday and continue through Memorial Day into the beginning of next week.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android