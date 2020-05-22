Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorm chances return today

Scattered showers have moved into the area and rain chances will be with us for most of the weekend into next week. Today we will see temperatures in the mid 70s with a chance for rain and thunderstorms later thing morning into the afternoon, and again later this evening.

Posted: May 22, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Conditions will clear out for Saturday as sunshine reappears and temperatures climb into the 80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances return Sunday and continue through Memorial Day into the beginning of next week.

Cloudy skies were found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Friday and Saturday. We will continue to have a light wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Friday and Saturday.
