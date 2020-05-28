Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorm chances return today

Scattered rain showers have moved back into the area early this morning. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through this morning and afternoon producing heavy rain and gusty winds at times.

Posted: May 28, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Conditions will clear out later this evening into Friday as sunshine starts to reappear. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be with us for most of the weekend as well as temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Even warmer temperatures will return at the beginning of next week with highs back into the 80s.

Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb on Wednesday making it feel like a very humid day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s and increasing moisture and instability. This will likely mean shower and thunderstorm chances for the remainder of Thursday and Thursday night.
