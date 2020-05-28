KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorm chances return today



Scattered rain showers have moved back into the area early this morning. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through this morning and afternoon producing heavy rain and gusty winds at times.

Conditions will clear out later this evening into Friday as sunshine starts to reappear. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be with us for most of the weekend as well as temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Even warmer temperatures will return at the beginning of next week with highs back into the 80s.

