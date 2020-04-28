KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorm chances return today

After a warm and sunny day yesterday, a disturbance is pushing closer to our our area that will give us our next chance for rain. Today we will see showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon into this evening. Some storms could be strong at times and the KQ2 Weather team will continue to monitor this potential as the system approaches.
A strong cold front will push through today as the storms approach. That will leave temperatures Wednesday slightly below average in the middle 60s with a very breezy north west wind. Conditions will start to improve by the end of the week as temperatures warm back to the upper 70s and lower 80s.
